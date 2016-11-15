Use of expired medicine not isolated, says Health Minister Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne

The use of expired medicine at Mater Dei Hospital was not an isolated case and doctors have in the past authorised the use of medication past its use-by date, Health Minister Chris Fearne told this newspaper yesterday.

Questioned by the Times of Malta after the launch of an inquiry into the use of expired Tamiflu at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit last week, Mr Fearne said there have been cases, both in Malta and abroad, where the use of expired medicines was authorised.

READ: Hospital gave ITU patients expired medicine

“The government’s policy is not to use out-of-date medicine, but I repeat, there have been cases, everywhere around the world including, over the years, in Malta, where despite the medicine being expired, it was still used, with no detriment to patients’ health,” Mr Fearne said.

He insisted, however, that he would not comment on the recent case but would await the results of the inquiry. Asked whether, at present, there were other expired medicines being administered to patients, Mr Fearne reiterated that this was not the case.

The hospital pharmacy ran out some time in May. Expired stock has since been used – even though it was only administered to patients who were in critical condition

He added that, despite the hospital’s policy clearly stipulating that expired medicine should not be used, it did not mean that “there would not be any exception”.

“Because of the H1N1 epidemic some years back, for instance, countries have been calling on the manufacturer to extend the expiry date of the Tamiflu by some two years,” Mr Fearne said.

The hospital’s pharmacy had a large stock from 2009, when fears of a swine flu epidemic were high. Mr Fearne said the unused stock was worth some €600,000. As a result, whenever patients required Tamiflu, they would be administered medicine from that stock.

According to reports that reached this newspaper, the hospital pharmacy ran out of the medication at some point in May.

Expired stock has since been used – even though it was only administered to patients who were in critical condition, the sources said, adding that a special form had first to be filled in before the expired medication was handed out by the pharmacy. This, according to hospital CEO Ivan Falzon, came after discussions between clinicians and medical authorities.

Doctors have noted that the use of expired medicine was not uncommon because some medicinal products are still be effective past their expiry date.

[email protected]