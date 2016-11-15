Advert
Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 07:40

Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers. 

The Times of Malta leads with confirmation from Health Minister Chris Fearne that Mater Dei Hospital medical staff have, on occasion, given patients out-of-date medication to use

In a secondary story, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo distances himself from a man employed by him as a person of trust and who is now embroiled in a scandal concerning the awarding of direct contracts. 

The Malta Independent leads with a story about a Maltese woman who has received a new liver at a London hospital after a one-year wait for a transplant. 

In-Nazzjon reports that Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had kept allegations of corruption within the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools hidden despite knowing about them.

L-Orizzont writes that a Portuguese entrepreneur is eyeing Malta as a potential location for a seaplane tourism venture.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Taxi driver runs red light as he...

  2. Young man dies in Coast Road crash

  3. New offer to buy into Air Malta

  4. Mintoff, Thatcher meeting: agitation...

  5. Resignation of foundation's CEO means...

  6. Ann Fenech tells court false Labour...

  7. Consultants galore for Gozo ministry

  8. Justice delayed, denied and back to...

  9. Who's laughing now? Girl in court for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed