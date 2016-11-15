Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with confirmation from Health Minister Chris Fearne that Mater Dei Hospital medical staff have, on occasion, given patients out-of-date medication to use.

In a secondary story, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo distances himself from a man employed by him as a person of trust and who is now embroiled in a scandal concerning the awarding of direct contracts.

The Malta Independent leads with a story about a Maltese woman who has received a new liver at a London hospital after a one-year wait for a transplant.

In-Nazzjon reports that Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had kept allegations of corruption within the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools hidden despite knowing about them.

L-Orizzont writes that a Portuguese entrepreneur is eyeing Malta as a potential location for a seaplane tourism venture.