Today's newspapers in review
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta leads with confirmation from Health Minister Chris Fearne that Mater Dei Hospital medical staff have, on occasion, given patients out-of-date medication to use.
In a secondary story, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo distances himself from a man employed by him as a person of trust and who is now embroiled in a scandal concerning the awarding of direct contracts.
The Malta Independent leads with a story about a Maltese woman who has received a new liver at a London hospital after a one-year wait for a transplant.
In-Nazzjon reports that Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had kept allegations of corruption within the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools hidden despite knowing about them.
L-Orizzont writes that a Portuguese entrepreneur is eyeing Malta as a potential location for a seaplane tourism venture.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.