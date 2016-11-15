Russia plans adoption agreement with Malta
Russia plans an adoption agreement with Malta, it was announced today.
The announced came at the end of discussions between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow during which bilateral matters and relations were today discussed
At the end of the meetings, the two Prime Ministers signed three cooperation agreements on education, tourism and trade.
