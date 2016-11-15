Advert
Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 18:18

Russia plans adoption agreement with Malta

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI

Russia plans an adoption agreement with Malta, it was announced today.

The announced came at the end of discussions between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow during which bilateral matters and relations were today discussed

At the end of the meetings, the two Prime Ministers signed three cooperation agreements on education, tourism and trade.

