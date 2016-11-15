Advert
Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 14:36

Road works on Marsa's Aldo Moro

Transport Malta will be carrying out maintenance work in Triq Aldo Moro near the Marsa Roundabout between today and Thursday from 8pm to 6am.

During works, part of the road in the direction of Paola will be closed and traffic, including public transport, will be diverted to the first slipway to Marsa, TM said.

Traffic towards Valletta will proceed on one lane.

Works will continue on Triq Diċembru 13 between Thursday and Friday from 8pm to 6am. The road will be partially closed in phases according to works.

TM advised drivers to follow instructions given by officials on site.

