Road works on Marsa's Aldo Moro
Transport Malta will be carrying out maintenance work in Triq Aldo Moro near the Marsa Roundabout between today and Thursday from 8pm to 6am.
During works, part of the road in the direction of Paola will be closed and traffic, including public transport, will be diverted to the first slipway to Marsa, TM said.
Traffic towards Valletta will proceed on one lane.
Works will continue on Triq Diċembru 13 between Thursday and Friday from 8pm to 6am. The road will be partially closed in phases according to works.
TM advised drivers to follow instructions given by officials on site.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.