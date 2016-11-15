Rabat's St Catherine chapel to be restored

St Catherine's chapel in Rabat is to be restored, following approval for restoration works granted by the Planning Authority.

The chapel, commonly known as Santa Katerina tad-Daħla, will have its facade cleaned up, open joints repointed, cracks filled and coloured crusts removed.

An unsightly aluminium board will be replaced with a timber one, timber batons currently used to fix lighting will be removed, pipework will be hidden away and a mosaic cement step will be replaced with a hardstone one.

Aluminium structures will be replaced with a simple structure constructed in masonry, with the intention of turning the chapel area into a popular area for the holding of community events.

The area to the side of the chapel will be re-paved with granite slabs in a cream-grey colour, compatible with the surroundings. The steps to the rear of the area will be paved in the same material, as will the steps leading to the sacristy door at the side of the chapel. The concrete benches in this area will be removed, but the ornate stone benches will be retained and restored. The lamp posts will also be replaced, the PA said in a statement announcing the works.

PA conservation officers will monitor the works and ensure they are carried out in accordance with an approved restoration method statement, which has been endorsed by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.

A chapel dedicated to St Catherine was first built close to the year 1500. This chapel was one of the 30 countryside chapels which fell under the auspice of the old capital Mdina and which Mons. Pietro Dusina visited as part of his apostolic visit in 1575.

By 1628, a new chapel funded by Indri Vassallo and his wife had replaced the previous one. This second chapel was severely damaged by the earthquake of 1743 and was almost completely rebuilt to the design we can appreciate today.

Over the years, the chapel was endowed with a new bell and a titular statue of St Catherine, much awaited by the people of the locality at the time.