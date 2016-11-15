Physical rehabilitation conference to be held in Malta

Photo: Shutterstock

Malta has won the bid to host the 12th Mediterranean Congress of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine which will be held between November 9 and 12, 2017.

This week, members of the Executive Committee of the Mediterranean Forum of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (MFPRM) together with the local association, the Malta Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine Association (MPRMA) are holding preparatory meetings and touring facilities where the congress will be held in preparation for next year’s event.

Besides holding the annual executive board meeting in Malta, the delegation is also carrying out a thorough evaluation of the facilities to be used during the event next year.

VGH Rehabilitation Hospital Karin Grech CEO, Stephen Zammit, who sits on the MPRMA board, said “I am delighted to be leading the organisation team and for us to be hosting rehabilitation specialists and other related professionals from around the world in Malta.” The congress will see around 500 participants who will follow presentations by renowned specialists on the latest developments in rehabilitation medicine.

Vitals Global Healthcare, which has been entrusted with the project of revamping St Luke’s, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals, will be co-hosting the event.

Speaking to delegates attending the preparatory meeting, VGH CEO Armin Ernst, gave a brief presentation of VGH’s plans for its hospitals and explained how this project would benefit local communities by providing state of the art rehabilitation services and facilities currently non-existent in Malta.