Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 07:04

Photos: Lightning whips across night skies

It wasn't just the supermoon keeping stargazers busy

Lightning whips over Mosta. Photo: Fredrick Muscat

Stunning flashes of lightning streaked across the Maltese skyline yesterday, combining with the rare supermoon event to create a truly memorable celestial spectacle. 

Here are some photos of yesterday's silent electrical storm as captured by Times of Malta readers. 

Send your photos of yesterday's skies to [email protected]

A spectacular sight by Baħar ic-Cagħaq. Photo: Alex TurnbullA spectacular sight by Baħar ic-Cagħaq. Photo: Alex Turnbull
Marco Avellino planned on taking photos of the moon, but wound up snapping this storm instead. Photo: Marco AvellinoMarco Avellino planned on taking photos of the moon, but wound up snapping this storm instead. Photo: Marco Avellino
Red skies and white lightning. Photo: Martin SeychellRed skies and white lightning. Photo: Martin Seychell
Storm clouds on the horizon. Photo: Justine Meli BugejaStorm clouds on the horizon. Photo: Justine Meli Bugeja
Reader Kevin Gauci captured this stunner from a vantage point in Senglea. Photo: Kevin GauciReader Kevin Gauci captured this stunner from a vantage point in Senglea. Photo: Kevin Gauci
Lightning crackles through the clouds above Birkirkara. Photo: Jonathan GrechLightning crackles through the clouds above Birkirkara. Photo: Jonathan Grech
Photo: KE LewinsPhoto: KE Lewins
