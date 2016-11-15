Photos: Lightning whips across night skies
It wasn't just the supermoon keeping stargazers busy
Stunning flashes of lightning streaked across the Maltese skyline yesterday, combining with the rare supermoon event to create a truly memorable celestial spectacle.
SEE: Yesterday's supermoon in pictures
Here are some photos of yesterday's silent electrical storm as captured by Times of Malta readers.
Send your photos of yesterday's skies to [email protected]
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.