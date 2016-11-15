Photos: Lightning whips across night skies

Lightning whips over Mosta. Photo: Fredrick Muscat

Stunning flashes of lightning streaked across the Maltese skyline yesterday, combining with the rare supermoon event to create a truly memorable celestial spectacle.

Here are some photos of yesterday's silent electrical storm as captured by Times of Malta readers.

A spectacular sight by Baħar ic-Cagħaq. Photo: Alex Turnbull

Marco Avellino planned on taking photos of the moon, but wound up snapping this storm instead. Photo: Marco Avellino

Red skies and white lightning. Photo: Martin Seychell

Storm clouds on the horizon. Photo: Justine Meli Bugeja

Reader Kevin Gauci captured this stunner from a vantage point in Senglea. Photo: Kevin Gauci

Lightning crackles through the clouds above Birkirkara. Photo: Jonathan Grech