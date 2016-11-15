PA to hold individual meetings with residents on Paceville masterplan

The Planning Authority will be holding individual meetings with residents about the Paceville masterplan.

Residents will have the opportunity to individually meet Planning Authority officials between Thursday and November 24, to clarify queries and get their feedback recorded as part of the public consultation process.

The one to one meetings will be held at the Planning Authority. Residents who would like to take part should call Ms Farrugia on 2290 1518 between 7am and 3pm to set an appointment.

The PA said the masterplan outlined a new holistic approach to planning in Paceville, assessing the merits of development proposals within the context of public services, infrastructure and the built environment while looking out for residents and neighbouring localities.

The public can read and give feedback on the masterplan via the Planning Authority’s website until November 25.