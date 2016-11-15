New ethics code for journalists to be discussed next month

A revised code of ethics for journalists is to be discussed during a conference being held next month, the Speaker announced this morning.

The new guidelines have been drawn up by media analyst Carmen Sammut on behalf of the Institute of Maltese Journalists [IGM].

Addressing journalists in Parliament today, Speaker Anglu Farrugia said that the conference, which is being held on December 19, will serve to bring together members of the different media houses as well as the public, to discuss ways to ensure ethics are upheld by journalists.

“Journalists cannot pick and choose what to report. I have also discussed, at length, the issue of abolishing criminal libel with Justice Minister Owen Bonnici because it’s high time this is addressed,” Dr Farrugia said.

He insisted that while journalists had a duty to investigate and inform society, they must also ensure that reports were factual.

The revised code outlines journalists’ responsibilities, including the protection of sources, guidelines on reporting accidents covering subjects on those within society deemed vulnerable.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia announced the conference today. Photo: Claire Caruana

IGM chairman Karl Wright said that the code of ethics being presented was merely a first step. Different clauses would be discussed during next month’s conference and amended if necessary, he said.

“We receive a lot of feedback from people who have been affected in some way and that is why we are inviting media houses, the public, Dr Sammut, as well as the Press Ethics Commission to take part in the conference."

“Journalism is there to serve society and through the conference we can prove that we are proactive and listening to people's concerns,” Mr Wright said.