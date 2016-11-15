New book teaches children how to study

The book uses illustrations and accessible language to help students discover their own learning style.

Parents often end up scratching their head when faced with children who do not like to study.

The dilemma is the subject of a new book, aptly titled I Don’t Like Studying!, by Ray Cassar and Kathleen Vella.

In the authors’ words, the book delves into the link between neuroscience and education, drawing on the perspective that every individual learns in a different way.

But don’t get lost on the heavy words since the book, targeted primarily at teenagers, uses illustrations and accessible language that allows the individual to discover his personal learning style.

It provides tips and guidelines that enable the reader to get the maximum enjoyment out of studying and learning.

According to Ms Vella, the book underscores the maxim that a one-size-fits-all approach is not beneficial because different people absorb, remember and understand things differently.

“If children learn how to study by finding the right formula for them, it becomes pleasurable and they will be able to succeed, even in subjects they consider not to be favourites,” Ms Vella said.

Mr Cassar said the book would also be helpful to parents, who could help their children discover the learning method that suits them.

The authors were speaking at an event held at the National Library in Valletta where a donation of books was given to the San Ġorġ Preca College.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said the book captures the philosophy his ministry wanted to instil in the education system that different children had to be catered for in different ways.

The book was announced at an event held this morning at the National Library in Valletta. Photo: Kurt Sansone

“We often speak of drop outs, but if we want to be honest they are push outs because the system has often adopted a one-size-fits-all approach,” Mr Bartolo said.

He said the education system had to progress from standardisation to personalisation in the hope that children would be able to say they like studying.