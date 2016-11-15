New Australian High Commissioner to Malta announced

Julienne Hince is to replace Jane Lambert as Australia's High Commissioner to Malta, the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop has announced.

Ms Hince is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and was most recently Director, South America and Council on Australia-Latin America Relations Section, DFAT. She was Deputy Director of the DFAT Victorian State Office and Director of the DFAT Northern Territory Office.

Julienne Hince will be Australia's High Commissioner to Malta. Photo: LinkedIn

She has served overseas as Deputy Head of Mission, Athens, with earlier postings in Bangladesh and Germany. Ms Hince holds a Graduate Diploma in Foreign Affairs from the Australian National University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Melbourne.

As part of her new posting, she will also have non-resident accreditation to Tunisia.

In a statement announcing Ms Hince's appointment, Minister Bishop remarked on the close ties that bound Australia and Malta together.

"The relationship is built on strong people-to-people links, a common parliamentary system and our membership of the Commonwealth. We also share a strong commitment to the promotion of international peace, security and prosperity," she said.

Mrs Bishop said President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca's July visit to Australia had helped forge new connections and strengthen the foundations for future cooperation between the two countries.