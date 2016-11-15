Mother wins right to reclaim €58,000 in school fees

A mother who paid €58,000 in advanced school fees only to see the school shut down has won the right to get her money back.

Iulia Samunina told the court that she had paid the RBSM International Boarding School for Russian-speaking children in advance to cover her son's education fees.

Since no Parental Agreement had ever been signed providing otherwise, all payments were credited directly to a private bank account in the names of Evgueni and Snejana Bodichtianou, the directors of the school.

The court, presided by Madam Justice Jacqueline Padovani Grima, heard that in January 2016 the directors had sent a letter informing all parents that the school had to shut down due to financial difficulties.

Ms Samunina told the court that following the closure, she had to return to Russia since she was unable to find suitable alternative schooling for her son in Malta.

The court observed that Evgueni Bodichtianou had acknowledged the debt in a letter addressed to the applicant dated January 12, 2016.

Despite several attempts to communicate with the directors of the school, all efforts of the mother proved futile, the court was told.

The court upheld the request of the applicant and after noting the non-appearance of the respondents in court, proceeded to deliver judgment by summary procedure.

The court ordered the respondents to pay back the sum of €58,085 owed to Ms Samunina as well as the costs and interests related to the lawsuit.