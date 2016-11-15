Migrants rounded up without explanation, NGOs claim

Men were rounded up and taken to Safi detention centre, NGOs have claimed. This is a file photo.

Updated 11.50am

Several men were rounded up and taken away to be detained in Safi without explanation yesterday, NGOs have claimed.

Many of the detained men have been living and working in Malta for more than a decade, with most believed to be from Mali.

The unannounced and unexplained roundup came mere days after failed asylum seekers were told that their 'temporary humanitarian protection new' status would not be renewed, pending a review.

It is not yet clear whether the two issues are directly related. Writing in a blog post, Aditus director Neil Falzon said that activists are to visit the men and women being detained at Safi detention centre but that at this stage "we cannot say whether any of these persons were former THPN [Temporary Humanitarian Protection New] holders."

One migrant who spoke on condition of anonymity claimed that the men were arrested after being told to report to a police station to collect temporary documentation.

"They were given an appointment for November 14 [yesterday], but when they showed up they were just taken away without warning," they said. Many other men and women were now fearing for their fate, they added.

'Temporary Humanitarian Protection New' status (THPN) is granted to men and women who are not eligible for refugee status but who nevertheless cannot be returned to their home countries through no fault of their own for legal or factual reasons. Applicants must fulfil some integration criteria to qualify.

It is renewable on a yearly basis, at the discretion of the Refugee Commissioner - a role assumed by lawyer Martine Cassar one month ago.

The decision to halt THPN renewals pending the review means migrants have been left undocumented overnight, NGOs said. With no documentation, these men and women cannot withdraw money from banks, cash cheques, access healthcare facilities, or do anything else that requires valid ID.

Leaving migrants undocumented may also run counter to Malta's obligations under the UN International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The government had not informed stakeholders that the THPN system was to be reviewed, or that migrants with THPN status would not have it renewed once it expired, said Neil Falzon, who coordinates human rights NGO Aditus.

Dr Falzon wrote that NGOs had long been pushing for a review of the THPN system, but that this sudden administrative decision had come like a bolt from the blue.

NGOs had been "wholly excluded" from the review process and the Home Affairs ministry had yet to reply to a letter seeking clarification from NGOs, Dr Falzon noted in his blog post.

The Home Affairs ministry was approached for comment. No replies were forthcoming at the time of writing.