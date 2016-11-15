Mangion Walker murder: uncle directed police to warehouse where victim's body was discovered

The uncle of Andrew Mangion, who stands accused of the murder of his estranged wife, Eleanor, kept repeating to the police when they arrived on site “what has he done?”

As the compilation of evidence against the accused continued, PC Christopher Bartolo told the court that on July 3, at around 9.15pm, the duty officers at the Birkirkara police station received a call for help directing them to a warehouse in Qormi.

Arriving on site they were met by the agitated uncle, Grezzju Micallef, who explained to the police that his nephew had told him he needed help to transport pellets to a field in San Gwann, and at some point had told him that they were going to carry his estranged partner. This was when he began to worry, the constable said.

He said it was the relative who directed the police to the warehouse wherein Eleanor Mangion Walker's body was discovered wrapped in plastic behind some pellets. Investigators later determined that the woman had allegedly been murdered in a garage in Swieqi.

Separation proceedings between the victim and the accused had started around three years ago although the two had continued to share an apartment while sleeping in separate rooms.

Dr Joe Giglio was counsel to the accused. Inspector Keith Arnaud prosecuted. Lawyer Michael Sciriha appeared as parte civile for the victim's family.