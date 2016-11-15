Lifeline handed to young thieves to help them change their ways

Two young thieves were this morning handed a lifeline in court as all parties involved rallied around them in an effort to help them change their ways.

The Maltese teenage boys were arraigned in court for aggravated theft of diesel from three vehicles in Tarxien, Birżebbuġa and Marsaxlokk, dealing in stolen goods and with having had in their possession an instrument, known as a grinder, used to commit breakages.

One of the youths was separately charged with driving without a licence, taking a joyride in a Mercedes Benz belonging to third parties and breaking into the Prime Ltd outlet in Marsa from where he stole a sum of money. The teenager was also arraigned for damaging third party property.

The prosecution called the attention of the court to the difficult and pitiful personal circumstances of the accused. Both were homeless, unemployed and with problematic family background.

The court heard that the father of one of them had practically "given up on his son". While under custody, the young men admitted to the police that they wanted to change their ways and realised that they needed help to do so.

A ray of hope shone upon the accused when the mother and elder sister of one of them walked into the courtroom to offer support.

Shortly after, a lawyer turned up claiming to have been called by the father of the other to assist his wayward son.

The two juvenile offenders pleaded guilty. The court, after a lengthy consultation with the prosecution and defence lawyers, declared one of the accused guilty and placed him under a probation order for three years.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli considered the youth's early guilty plea, his cooperation with the authorities, his young age and the fact that his sister offered to take him under her care. "Take this chance that has come your way," warned the magistrate, adding that he had to get away from bad company and also respect his sister.

Given the more serious charges facing the other accused and considering his homeless state and early drug problem, the court did not grant him freedom from arrest. Pending the completion of a pre-sentencing report, the accused is to be kept in an adequate prison division best suited to his particular circumstances.

As the prosecuting inspector explained how the young man lived inside a car and ate junk food, the accused sat in the dock weeping like a child.

As police officers, lawyers and relatives gathered around the young men at the end of the sitting one could note the will of all involved to reform rather than punish these young offenders.

Inspectors Spiridione Zammit and Chantelle Casha prosecuted.

Lawyers Noel Bartolo and George Anton Buttigieg were defence counsel.