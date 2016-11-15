Kappara: road maintenance in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli

Transport Malta will be resurfacing parts of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli tonight.

Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, from Triq Reggie Miller to Santa Venera tunnels, will be closed between 9pm and 5am towards Valletta.

Vehicles will go through Triq Reggie Miller, to Rue D’Argens and ix-Xatt, Ta’ Xbiex.

The road will remain open in the direction towards Paceville.

TM said drivers should use Kappara alternative routes and follow the signs.