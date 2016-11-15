Advert
Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 19:07

Fire at kitchen in Luqa house controlled

A fire in a kitchen at a house in Luqa was this afternoon controlled by the Civil Protection Department.

The police said the fire, in Triq Ġużeppi Ellul, was reported at 5.20pm.

 

