Fire at kitchen in Luqa house controlled
A fire in a kitchen at a house in Luqa was this afternoon controlled by the Civil Protection Department.
The police said the fire, in Triq Ġużeppi Ellul, was reported at 5.20pm.
A fire in a kitchen at a house in Luqa was this afternoon controlled by the Civil Protection Department.
The police said the fire, in Triq Ġużeppi Ellul, was reported at 5.20pm.
Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.