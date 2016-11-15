Advert
Tuesday, November 15, 2016, 18:12

Cooperation agreement signed between Trade Malta and Russian foundation

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI

TradeMalta this afternoon signed a cooperation agreement with The Roscongress Foundation of Russia.

The agreement taps on the importance of broadening and strengthening business relations between the Russian Federation and Malta including long-term partnership links between business communities.

It follows a well-attended business forum earlier today at the Moscow Business Centre organised jointly by TradeMalta, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation as part of a business delegation in Moscow.

The delegation is led by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

This trade mission attracted companies from several sectors of the Maltese economy including tourism, education, renewable energy, financial services, ICT and construction.

The business forum at the Moscow World Trade Centre was attended by around 100 delegates. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Taxi driver runs red light as he...

  2. Watch: I have no more trust in Caruana,...

  3. Migrants rounded up and detained,...

  4. Photos: Lightning whips across night skies

  5. Graduates celebrate by wreaking havoc at...

  6. Ann Fenech tells court false Labour...

  7. Who's laughing now? Girl in court for...

  8. Swieqi tunnel not finished three years on

  9. Did the Paceville planners know ITS is...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed