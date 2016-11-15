Cooperation agreement signed between Trade Malta and Russian foundation

Photo: Omar Camilleri, DOI

TradeMalta this afternoon signed a cooperation agreement with The Roscongress Foundation of Russia.

The agreement taps on the importance of broadening and strengthening business relations between the Russian Federation and Malta including long-term partnership links between business communities.

It follows a well-attended business forum earlier today at the Moscow Business Centre organised jointly by TradeMalta, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation as part of a business delegation in Moscow.

The delegation is led by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

This trade mission attracted companies from several sectors of the Maltese economy including tourism, education, renewable energy, financial services, ICT and construction.

The business forum at the Moscow World Trade Centre was attended by around 100 delegates.