300 Russian students heading to Malta

Joseph Muscat addressing the forum in Moscow.

Three hundred Russian students will be studying in Malta in 2018 thanks to a new agreement signed today.

The agreement was hammered out between National Research University and Maltese education institution Domain Academy at the World Trade Centre in Moscow.

The Russian university recently started offering higher level courses in European countries, and chose Malta because of its stability and "excellent educational ssector", according to a government statement.

Addressing a commercial forum between Malta and Russia, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he wanted to elevate relations between the two countries to a new level.

Dr Muscat is expected to meet Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the first meeting between two Russian and Maltese prime ministers in 24 years.

Dr Muscat underlined the growth in the Maltese economy, emphasising the importance of the single currency. He also said the economy was expanding in other areas thanks to the IIP, or the cash-for-passports scheme.

The forum was also addressed by Malta's Chamber of Commerce president Anton Borg, who emphasised especially the contribution of the iGaming sector to the island's economy.

A number of Maltese businessmen are also present for the visit.