Italy, Germany play out 0-0 draw, Buffon equals European record
World champions Germany and Italy played out an entertaining goalless draw in their friendly international with both sides missing a string of chances in their final match of the year.
The Germans, who beat Italy twice this year including in the Euro 2016 quarter-finals following a penalty shootout, were without half a dozen key players - with Toni Kroos, Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil and Jerome Boateng all missing.
In a game which marked Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon earning his 167th cap - equalling the European record - the hosts dominated the encounter but Germany also had their share of chances.
Italy's biggest chance came eight minutes from the end with Andrea Belotti hitting the post with a low shot.
