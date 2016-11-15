Malta U-19 team beat Moldova 1-0

The Malta U-19 team recorded their first win in the UEFA U-19 mini-tournament when they beat Moldova 1-0 in Belgrade yesterday.

After losing their opening two matches against Sweden (4-0) and Serbia (1-0), Wayne Attard’s boys were keen to open their account in the competition against a Moldova side who were also in search of their first points.

The match was a balanced affair with Malta creating the better chances, Matthew Guillaumier, Aidan Friggieri and Nicholas Pulis coming close.

On the restart, Moldova tried to step up their game but it was Malta who struck the winner 18 minutes from time. Friggieri connected with James Scicluna corner and directed the ball into the net.

The Moldovans strove to mount a late rally but the Maltese defence held firm to hold on to their lead.

With this win, Malta have avoided bottom spot in the group as they finished third on three points.

Sweden and Serbia have both progressed to the elite round but it was the Scandinavians who finished top of the group with a perfect record after defeating the Serbians 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in Stara Pazova.

Malta: T. Aquilina, A. Friggieri, O. Elouni (90 Z. Brincat), J. Borg, N. Pulis (54 J. Scicluna), M. Guillaumier, M. Sansone, K. Shaw, D. Xuereb, C. Zammit, J. Zerafa.