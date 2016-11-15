Football news

Romelu Lukaku described playing in Belgium’s 8-1 rout of Estonia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday as an exhilarating experience.

“The team was really good and it’s great to be in such an attacking side. We did well with our ball possession and created a lot of chances,” the striker said after scoring two goals in Brussels .

“We all played really well and we have to do that again in the future. That was a really great experience, being part of such a good footballing show,” Lukaku added.

Griezmann has not fractured foot

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann did not sustain a broken foot during France’s 2-1 win over Sweden, his club said.

Griezmann was replaced in the 88th minute of Friday’s World Cup qualifier and there were fears he had fractured a bone.

“In the X-ray that was completed, an injury to the bone was ruled out, and the diagnosis indicates that he has suffered a trauma with a haematoma on the left foot,” Atletico said.

“Tomorrow, he will continue with a new course of treatment and his recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Giroud confident on Arsenal future

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has no concerns over his future at the club despite being displaced in the starting line-up by Alexis Sanchez, vowing to fight his way back into manager Arsene Wenger’s first-team plans.

Chilean forward Sanchez has shone in the central striker’s role, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances this season, while Giroud has missed much of the campaign with a toe injury.

“At this time, the coach has opted for the solution of Sanchez leading the attack, partly because of my injury,” the 30-year-old said.

“So I now hope to get more game time. The coach makes his own choices but I am counting on myself to come back strong. I have no doubts over my Arsenal future.”

South Africa FA bans national coach

South Africa coach Ephraim Mashaba has been suspended by the country’s football association after he was involved in an altercation with officials following the World Cup qualifying victory over Senegal at the weekend.

Mashaba will miss today’s friendly in Mozambique and faces a disciplinary hearing over allegations of rude behaviour towards South African FA (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan and his guests, who went to congratulate the team in the changing room after Saturday’s 2-1 win in Polokwane.

“SAFA has deemed it necessary to employ disciplinary measures after a regrettable incident at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday,” SAFA said.

Immobile upbeat on Dortmund spell

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile says he has no regrets about his time at Borussia Dortmund, even though it did not turn out quite as he had hoped it would.

The 26-year-old moved to Dortmund from Torino in 2014, having been Serie A’s top scorer with 22 goals in 2013/14.

He scored just three times in the Bundesliga and, after just a year, was loaned out to Sevilla.

This season he has already scored nine times in 12 games for Lazio, but he insists his stint in the Bundesliga was not wasted.

“I don’t see my season with Dortmund negatively,” he told Kicker magazine.

“There were some real problems there in the dressing room and they were going through a generation change.

“I could have given more, but I still look back on my time in Germany positively.”

Memphis hoping goals lead to revival

Memphis Depay is hoping his double strike for the Netherlands in World Cup qualification on Sunday can act as a catalyst to help revive his stalling club career at Manchester United.

The 22-year-old forward proved to be an inspirational substitution for the Dutch in a tricky away game at Luxembourg, coming on at half-time and scoring twice to ensure a 3-1 victory in the Group A encounter.

“I’m really happy I succeeded,” he said. “I proved I can still take a free-kick. I knew I still had it in me and I really wanted to take it. It was great to see the ball go in.”

Gerrard hints at LA Galaxy exit

Steven Gerrard has hinted he is leaving LA Galaxy by claiming he will “miss” the city.

The former England captain, whose future is uncertain following Galaxy’s MLS play-off defeat last week, posted a picture of himself on Instagram with Los Angeles in the background.

And an emotional caption said: “Special place, incredible view, I will miss you LA. #lalaland.”

Gerrard, 36, has been playing in America for the last 18 months following his exit from boyhood club Liverpool.