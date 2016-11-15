Argentina still confident about qualification

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza

Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza has dismissed fears they will fail to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Last week’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil has left Argentina sixth in South America qualification ahead of their home clash with Colombia tonight.

Bauza’s side have won only four of their 11 matches and defeat in San Juan would put a dent in their hopes of booking one of the four automatic qualifying spots for the tournament in two years’ time.

They are a point behind the top four, with an inferior goal difference, but Bauza is confident they will achieve their goal.

“I never put qualifying for Russia 2018 in doubt,” he told reporters yesterday.

“The points we’ve lost hurt, but we still depend on ourselves. The group is strong and that gives us confidence. We’ve lost points that we didn’t think we would and it’s normal that criticism has come out.

“Hopefully in San Juan the people can spread the importance that this shirt has. We need that support.

“We haven’t had a regularity in our play. The players have to impose the ability they have. The players know their condition and they know what they can do. I trust that.

“I work thinking about going to win the next game, as always. We’re really looking forward to it. We’re thinking about playing a good game and winning.”

Argentina, who have won just one of their five matches since losing the Copa America final to Chile in the summer, are two points behind third-placed Colombia.

Jose Pekerman’s team drew 0-0 with Chile in Barranquilla on Thursday and only have one win in their last four qualifiers and are six points behind leaders Brazil.

They also suffered a home defeat to Argentina 12 months and, despite being ahead of the Albiceleste in the table, goalkeeper David Ospina has warned his side not to underestimate their opponents.

“We know that we are going to face a great team, which has excellent players,” the Arsenal keeper said.

“But we also believe in our work, in what we have been doing, in the strengths we have. We must make a good game and get a good result.”

