Abdilla takes over from Nisevic as Gżira United coach

Gżira United yesterday became the latest Premier League club to change their coach this season after Branko Nisevic stepped down from his post.

The Serbian had taken charge of the newly-promoted side in the summer after his former club Hibernians decided not to renew his contract.

Gżira United have found the going tough in the first round of this season’s top-flight campaign as they lie third from bottom with just nine points from 11 games. Nisevic decided to quit his position and Gżira United said in a statement that the club committee had accepted his resignation.

Darren Abdilla, who served as Nisevic’s assistant, has been put back in charge of the team until the end of the season after holding the head coach position last term when he steered the Maroons to promotion to the Premier League.

Nisevic’s departure represents the fourth coaching casualty in the BOV Premier League this season after Josè Borg (St Andrew’s), Winston Muscat (Pembroke) and Steve D’Amato (Ħamrun Spartans) lost their job with their respective clubs.

Abdilla’s first match in charge will be againsts Tarxien Rainbows at the Tedesco Stadium on Saturday.

Against the Rainbows, Abdilla is expected to have a new overseas player in his squad. Italian goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio has left a good impression during his trial with the club.

The Maroons are hopeful of registering the towering shot-stopper in time for their match against Tarxien.

Meanwhile, Uruguayan Henry Gimenez is unlikely to be retained by Gżira United as reports claim that former Bologna striker is not physically fit.