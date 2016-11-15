The Manoel Theatre becomes a catwalk tonight

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Manoel Theatre is being transformed to host The Pink Fashion Show, a Times of Malta event, this evening, where 30 models are busy getting ready to showcase the top brands in a unique setting that is not accustomed to this scene.

The backstage is buzzing as Guerlain make-up artists and Screen Hair Care Malta hairstylists transform the girls, playing on the glamorous and elegant feel that the theatre projects.

Musical instruments are being tuned, cocktail glasses stacked, the catwalk built, collections hung up, jewellery, watches and perfume stands set up, lights turned on and curtains raised to turn the evening into an experience that goes beyond the catwalk show.

On the runway this evening will be the collections, including the best party pieces, of Benetton, Mangano, Mexx, Lulù Boutique, M&Co, River Island and Rebelli.

Now in its seventh edition, The Pink Fashion Show is supported by C. Camilleri & Sons Ltd, Campari, Carolina Herrera, Chemimart, Daniel Wellington, Fifth Flavour, Optika Opticians, Pandora, Renault, Thorntons and Diet Kinnie.