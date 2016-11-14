Violence erupts after Mexican priest kidnapped

Violence erupted in Veracruz, Mexico after a priest was kidnapped last week.

Demonstrators burned government buildings in Catemaco after Fr Jorge Luis Sanchez, an outspoken and popular clergyman who's known for speaking out about electricity fees and violence, was reported missing on Friday.

Protesters said Sanchez was taken by municipal police.

They burned municipal buildings and looted the mayor's office as a result.

The director of operations of the Secretariat of Public Security said a plan was in place to begin a search.

"We have instructions from the governor to use the local population to help with the whereabouts of this person," he said.

In September, two priests from other areas were kidnapped and killed.

According to a local catholic organization 28 priests have been killed in Mexico since 2006.