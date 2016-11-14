Violence erupts after Mexican priest kidnapped

Demonstrators burned government buildings in Catemaco after Fr Jorge Luis Sanchez, an outspoken and popular clergyman who's known for speaking out about electricity fees and violence, was reported missing on Friday.
Protesters said Sanchez was taken by municipal police.
They burned municipal buildings and looted the mayor's office as a result.
The director of operations of the Secretariat of Public Security said a plan was in place to begin a search.
"We have instructions from the governor to use the local population to help with the whereabouts of this person," he said.
In September, two priests from other areas were kidnapped and killed.
According to a local catholic organization 28 priests have been killed in Mexico since 2006.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.