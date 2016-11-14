Advert
Monday, November 14, 2016, 17:15 by

Press Association

Vandals break tusk of Bernini elephant in Rome

Broken tusk found at the foot of the statue

Vandals broke off the tusk of this Bernini-carved elephant statue. Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Vandals broke off the tusk of this Bernini-carved elephant statue. Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Police are investigating the apparent vandalism of the famed Elephant and Obelisk statue designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini in the Piazza della Minerva in Rome.

Rome cultural authorities said that vandals overnight broke off the tip of the elephant's left tusk, which authorities recovered at the foot of the statue close to the Pantheon.

Police were checking video in the area to identify the vandals.

The statue of an elephant carrying an obelisk on its back was commissioned by Pope Alexander VII.

It was placed in the square in front of the Santa Maria Sopra Minevra Basilica in 1667.

Another Bernini statue, the La Barcaccia fountain at the bottom of the Spanish Steps in Rome, was vandalised by Dutch football fans in 2015.

The broken tusk tip was recovered at the foot of the statue. Photo: AP/Gregorio BorgiaThe broken tusk tip was recovered at the foot of the statue. Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Night delight: 'supermoon' to grace the...

  2. Clinton blames FBI's director for her defeat

  3. Devastation in parts of New Zealand...

  4. Conservative cardinals challenge Pope...

  5. Trump picks Priebus as White House chief...

  6. Boris Johnson snubs EU foreign...

  7. Italy's Renzi suggests he may not stay...

  8. Trump picks controversial Stephen Bannon...

  9. Violence erupts after Mexican priest...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed