Vandals break tusk of Bernini elephant in Rome
Broken tusk found at the foot of the statue
Police are investigating the apparent vandalism of the famed Elephant and Obelisk statue designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini in the Piazza della Minerva in Rome.
Rome cultural authorities said that vandals overnight broke off the tip of the elephant's left tusk, which authorities recovered at the foot of the statue close to the Pantheon.
Police were checking video in the area to identify the vandals.
The statue of an elephant carrying an obelisk on its back was commissioned by Pope Alexander VII.
It was placed in the square in front of the Santa Maria Sopra Minevra Basilica in 1667.
Another Bernini statue, the La Barcaccia fountain at the bottom of the Spanish Steps in Rome, was vandalised by Dutch football fans in 2015.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.