Trump picks Priebus as White House chief of staff

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Reince Priebus as his White House chief of staff.

That's according to a statement from Trump's transition team.

The chairman of the Republican National Committee is a favourite of the party's establishment and a low-key Washington insider.

His selection signals Trump's willingness to work with U.S. Speaker Paul Ryan and the Republican-led Congress to get his agenda passed.

Trump and his advisors have been holed up in New York's Trump Tower since Tuesday's stunning election upset, mulling over who to pick for the top jobs in his administration.

Priebus was chosen over Stephen Bannon, Trump's campaign chairman and former head of the conservative Breitbart News.

The chief of staff is the gatekeeper and agenda-setter for the U.S. president.

The position is often one of the earliest and most important choices for an incoming president.