Tonight's supermoon in pictures from across the globe

Stargazers across the globe are feasting their eyes on a rare 'supermoon' event tonight, with Earth's satellite appearing bigger and brighter than it has for the past 69 years.
A striking supermoon over Marsaxlokk church. Photo: Colin Vassallo
The last time the moon was this close to Earth, the calendar read 1948, and the next such 'supermoon' event won't be until 2034.
Cloudy weather has made it difficult for local star watchers to catch a glimpse of the oversized moon, though photographers in Marsaxlokk, Balluta and Naxxar all managed to capture the unique event.
Here are a selection of 'supermoon' images from across the globe.
Australia
Participants in a Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb (R) walk down the western span of the famous Australian landmark as the supermoon rises through clouds after sunset. Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed
China
The supermoon is seen behind a building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song
Czech Republic
The supermoon rises in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: Reuters/David W Cerny
Georgia
The moon shone big and bright in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili
Germany
The rising moon is seen behind the Brandenburg Gate quadriga in Berlin. Photo: Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski
Greece
The rising "supermoon" is seen through the Propylaea, the ancient Acropolis hill gateway, in Athens, Greece. Photo: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis
India
India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi
Kazakhstan
The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Photo:Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov
Syria
A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-Faqir
Thailand
A father and a boy look at the supermoon in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva
Turkey
The supermoon is seen over the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Reuters/Osman Orsal
