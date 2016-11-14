Advert
Monday, November 14, 2016, 18:04

Tonight's supermoon in pictures from across the globe

Rare event will not reoccur until 2034

    The supermoon shines brightly over Balluta church. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

    The supermoon made an appearance in the skies over Naxxar this evening. Photo: Victor Caruana

Updated 7.18pm

Stargazers across the globe are feasting their eyes on a rare 'supermoon' event tonight, with Earth's satellite appearing bigger and brighter than it has for the past 69 years.  

A striking supermoon over Marsaxlokk church. Photo: Colin VassalloA striking supermoon over Marsaxlokk church. Photo: Colin Vassallo

The last time the moon was this close to Earth, the calendar read 1948, and the next such 'supermoon' event won't be until 2034. 

Cloudy weather has made it difficult for local star watchers to catch a glimpse of the oversized moon, though photographers in Marsaxlokk, Balluta and Naxxar all managed to capture the unique event. 

Here are a selection of 'supermoon' images from across the globe.

Managed to snap today's supermoon? Send us your photos at [email protected]

 

 

 

 

 

Australia 

Participants in a Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb (R) walk down the western span of the famous Australian landmark as the supermoon rises through clouds after sunset. Photo: Reuters/Jason ReedParticipants in a Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb (R) walk down the western span of the famous Australian landmark as the supermoon rises through clouds after sunset. Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed

China

The supermoon is seen behind a building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters/Aly SongThe supermoon is seen behind a building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

Czech Republic

The supermoon rises in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: Reuters/David W CernyThe supermoon rises in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo: Reuters/David W Cerny

Georgia

The moon shone big and bright in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Reuters/David MdzinarishviliThe moon shone big and bright in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili

Germany

The rising moon is seen behind the Brandenburg Gate quadriga in Berlin. Photo: Reuters/Pawel KopczynskiThe rising moon is seen behind the Brandenburg Gate quadriga in Berlin. Photo: Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

Greece

The rising "supermoon" is seen through the Propylaea, the ancient Acropolis hill gateway, in Athens, Greece. Photo: Reuters/Alkis KonstantinidisThe rising "supermoon" is seen through the Propylaea, the ancient Acropolis hill gateway, in Athens, Greece. Photo: Reuters/Alkis Konstantinidis

India

India's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters/Adnan AbidiIndia's national emblem is seen in front of the supermoon in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi

Kazakhstan

The supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Photo:Reuters/Shamil ZhumatovThe supermoon rises behind the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, ahead of its upcoming launch to the International Space Station (ISS), at the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Photo:Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov

Syria

A Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-FaqirA Free Syrian army fighter sits on a pick-up truck mounted with a weapon, as the supermoon partly covered by clouds is seen in the background, in the west of the rebel-held town of Dael, in Deraa Governorate, Syria. Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-Faqir

Thailand

A father and a boy look at the supermoon in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters/Jorge SilvaA father and a boy look at the supermoon in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva

Turkey

The supermoon is seen over the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Reuters/Osman OrsalThe supermoon is seen over the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Reuters/Osman Orsal

 

