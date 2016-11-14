Russia says jet fighter crashed in Mediterranean - agencies
MiG-29 pilot reportedly safe
Updated 7.14pm
A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet from the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, news agencies cited a defence ministry statement as saying.
They said the pilot was safe after ejecting from the plane. Flights by Russian military planes in the region had not been suspended.
Admiral Kuznetsov belongs to a naval group which Russia has deployed near Syria as part of its campaign against militants who are fighting government forces. It leads the battlegroup that was reportedly not allowed to refuel in Malta two weeks ago.
RIA news agency said the plane had crashed during a training flight, a few kilometres (miles) from the aircraft carrier, due to a technical fault.
Attacks by Russian and Syrian air forces on targets near Syria's second-largest city of Aleppo have been suspended for the past four weeks.
