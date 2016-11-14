Advert
Monday, November 14, 2016, 18:24

Russia says jet fighter crashed in Mediterranean - agencies

MiG-29 pilot reportedly safe

The plane was reportedly trying to land on the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier (pictured). Photo: Reuters

The plane was reportedly trying to land on the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier (pictured). Photo: Reuters

Updated 7.14pm

A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet from the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, news agencies cited a defence ministry statement as saying.

They said the pilot was safe after ejecting from the plane. Flights by Russian military planes in the region had not been suspended.

Admiral Kuznetsov belongs to a naval group which Russia has deployed near Syria as part of its campaign against militants who are fighting government forces. It leads the battlegroup that was reportedly not allowed to refuel in Malta two weeks ago. 

RIA news agency said the plane had crashed during a training flight, a few kilometres (miles) from the aircraft carrier, due to a technical fault.

Attacks by Russian and Syrian air forces on targets near Syria's second-largest city of Aleppo have been suspended for the past four weeks.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Night delight: 'supermoon' to grace the...

  2. Clinton blames FBI's director for her defeat

  3. Conservative cardinals challenge Pope...

  4. Devastation in parts of New Zealand...

  5. Trump picks Priebus as White House chief...

  6. Italy's Renzi suggests he may not stay...

  7. Trump picks controversial Stephen Bannon...

  8. Boris Johnson snubs EU foreign...

  9. Tonight's supermoon in pictures from...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed