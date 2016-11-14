Malta U-19 beat Moldova to end qualifiers on a high
Aidan Friggieri grabs the winner
Malta ended their commitments in the UEFA U-19 Championship qualifiers on a positive note when they beat Moldova 1-0 in Belgrade yesterday.
After back-to-back defeats to Sweden (2-0) and hosts Serbia (1-0) in their opening two matches, the Maltese were to avoid bottom spot in the group.
Wayne Attard’s men produced a spirited showing and their efforts were rewarded 18 minutes from time when Aidan Friggieri bagged the all-important goal when he nodded the ball home from a James Scicluna corner-kick.
Sweden topped the group on nine points, three clear of Serbia. Malta finished third on three points while Moldova were bottom with no points.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.