Uhal Berven wins President’s Cup

Rodney Gatt steers Uhal Berven to victory in the President’s Cup final. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Eight-year-old Uhal Berven, driven by Rodney Gatt, won the 2016 President’s Cup, open for Premier Class trotters on a short distance of 2,140 metres.

The final formed part of the 49th meeting of the season made up of nine races, all for trotters.

Nine horses lined up for the eagerly-awaited final as Swedish Vejby Boom was scratched just a few minutes before the start.

It was French trotter Uhal Berven that set the pace in the early stages, opening a slight lead from Midsummer King (Noel Baldacchino) and Ricky Rock (Clint Vassallo).

Uhal Berven ran untroubled throughout the 2,140m distance to pass the post ahead of favourite Nico Oland (Julian Farrugia).

Quo Williams (Charles Camilleri) and Ricky Rock (Clint Vassallo) placed third and fourth respectively.

After the race, President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca presented the winner’s trophy to Matthew and Gaetano Sammut and Gatt, the respective owners and driver of the victorious horse.

Clocking an average time of 1.14.4” per kilometre, Uhal Berven chalked up its first win in Malta.

The other races in yesterday’s meeting were reserved for Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper Class trotters.

In the Gold race, it was Gatt who secured his second victory of the afternoon.

Driving Swedish mare Cummin, Gatt grabbed the lead midway through the final straight and triumphed by half-a-length from Helacs Falo (Julian Farrugia) and Speedaway (Mario Fenech). Ronson Cloc (Carmelo Farrugia) was fourth. For Cummin, this was its sixth win of the year.

In the first Silver Class race, U. Two Swing (Cliferty Calleja) gained its second win after holding off the challenge of favourite Barkaks Barabbas (Carl Caruana) in the home stretch.

Vikens Hot Lips (Jesmar Gafà) produced a burst of pace from the outside midway through the final straight to finish ahead of Italian Rodrigo in the second Silver race.

For the Swedish mare, this was its maiden victory in Malta.

In the final Silver race of the day, another Swedish mare, Coquihala, sealed its third success of the season.

Coquihala, driven by young Gozitan Joseph Cefai, had to go all out to stave off the surge of Danish newcomer Sjango Cross (Marco Refalo). For Cefai, this was the first win of his career.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack is scheduled for Saturday.

The first race starts at 1.15pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Copper – Belle Brisbane (Tony Demanuele) – 1.18.5”.

Race 2. Copper – High Handed (Tony Demanuele) – 1.18.6”.

Race 3. Silver – U. Two Swing (Cliferty Calleja) – 1.15.4”.

Race 4. Bronze – Trytocatchme (Charles Camilleri) – 1.16.3”.

Race 5. Silver – Vikens Hot Lips (Jesmar Gafà) – 1.16.1”.

Race 6. President’s Cup final, Premier – Uhal Berven (Rodney Gatt) – 1.14.4”.

Race 7. Gold – Cummin (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16.4”.

Race 8. Silver – Coquihala (Joseph Cefai) – 1.16.5”.

Race 9. Bronze – Rosy Lor (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.17.4”.