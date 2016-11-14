Ireland expecting All Blacks backlash

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has warned his team must withstand a fierce backlash if they are to become the first side for seven years to post back-to-back wins over New Zealand at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

The All Blacks will expect to provide Ireland with instant payback for their shock 40-29 win in Chicago earlier this month – their only defeat to the Irish in 111 years – and showed what is in store by posting 10 tries in Saturday’s 68-10 win over Italy.

“I think they’ll come full strength, fully loaded; maybe we surprised them a little bit in Chicago,” said Schmidt.

“I read that they didn’t really look back too much at the defeat to us before playing Italy this weekend.

“Well they have that game done and now they will look at us over the next few days, and they’ll have a really good plan.”