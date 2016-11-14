Dog yoga record broken in Japan

One hundred and thirty six dogs and their owners gathered at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo for Japan's record breaking dog yoga event on Sunday.

November 13 marked the first day of Japan's annual family week.

The week encourages family bonding and was created by the Tokyo Government during 2012.

The event was the product of a partnership between Groupon Japan and Dog Yoga.

Event organisers expressed their hope that Groupon and Dog Yoga will be able to host similar events throughout Japan.