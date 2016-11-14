Iconic cartoonist, brutally beaten by Assad regime, to give talk in Malta

Ali Ferzat was voted one of Time magazine's most influential people.

World-renowned cartoonist and satirist Ali Ferzat, who faced the wrought of the Assad regime in Syria, will be in Malta on Friday to take part in a discussion.

The political Syrian cartoonist, whose drawings skewered President Bashar al-Assad, is possibly the most famous Arab cartoonist in the world.

In August 2011, Ferzat was attacked in Damascus and badly beaten by masked gunmen who broke his hands, while demanding that he respects the president. The attack came days after the artist published a cartoon showing Assad hitching a ride out of town with Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, who was toppled from power that week.

The cartoon which landed Ferzat in trouble.

The incident elevated Ferzat to cult status as he became known for pushing the boundaries of freedom of expression in Syria and the entire Arab world through his cartoons.

The European Parliament awarded Ferzat the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in 2011 and in 2012 was voted as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world.

Organised by the European Parliament Information Office in Malta, he will deliver the Sakharov Lecture at the Univerity of Malta's KSU Common Room starting at 10am. The event will be moderated by Times of Malta's digital editor Herman Grech.

This event is being held in collaboration with the International Relations Department and the Institute of European Studies of the University of Malta.

Seating is limited. The event can be streamed via Facebook Live connection through the European Parliament office in Malta Facebook page.