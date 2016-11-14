Who's laughing now? Girl in court for stealing clothes

A 22-year-old Venezuelan girl landed in hot water after stealing several items of clothing from five outlets in Sliema last Saturday evening.

Krisny Valeska Sanchez Castillo, a language student staying in St Julian's, was in Malta for the past three weeks to study English, the court heard.

The girl, wearing a black t-shirt with a white 'Laugh More' message, admitted in court that she was sorry for what she had done.

"Why did you do it? You are no longer a child and you know you should not steal" the magistrate said.

"I didn't think I would get into such trouble" the accused meekly replied.

The court was informed by the prosecution that all the clothes stolen from the Mango, New Look, F &F, Oyshio and Springfield outlets in Sliema, which amounted to just over €500, had been returned to the police and would be handed over to the lawful owners.

The court took into consideration the admission of the accused, her regret for her misdeeds and the fact that all stolen items had been returned. The court declared the young lady guilty but freed her on condition that she does not commit another offence over a period of 18 months.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Dr Josette Sultana was legal aid to the accused.