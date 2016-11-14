Watch: Taxi driver runs red light as he almost flattens a motorcyclist

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Facebook/Malta Roads

Motorcyclists must be extremely vigilant when driving along Maltese roads.

But even the most experienced rider would be powerless to prevent tragedy when faced with the maniacal methods of some local drivers.

A video uploaded to social media shows a taxi driver running a red light along Luqa's Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa today, while coming within a foot of sending a biker flying.

The video, uploaded to Facebook group Malta Roads, shows the biker overtake a car, van and truck as he approaches the light, which is in the process of switching to red.

Moments after the motorcyclist comes to a stop, a white taxi whisks by, coming uncomfortably close to running over the motorcyclist as he breaks the law and flies past the red light.

The biker was not the only witness to the motoring misbehaviour: a bicycle-riding pedestrian turns his head to follow the speeding taxi, and a truck driver who pulls up at the lights looks at the motorcyclist, as though to ensure he's fine.

Motorists caught running a red light are liable to a €250 fine according to Maltese law. Times of Malta has forwarded a copy of the video to police.

Send your photos or video to [email protected]