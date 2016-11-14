Advert
Monday, November 14, 2016, 07:05

Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today:

Times of Malta says Mater Dei Hospital had 'green lighted' the use of expired medicine. 

The Malta Independent refers to the way how Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil yesterday said the other represented the establishment, saying they were vying for Trump's mantle. 

In-Nazzjon reports how Dr Busuttil said Malta has a corrupt establishment. 

L-orizzont said the area known as Borġ in-Nadur is still littered with illegal structures. 

