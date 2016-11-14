Architects want safeguard for old Gozo milk plant

The Chamber of Architects has urged the authorities to preserve the building which once housed the milk processing plant in Xewkija, Gozo.

The building was designed by renowned architect Joseph Huntingford and includes unique architectural elements inspired by the Modernist Movement, the chamber said.

It said it was voicing its concern after proposed changes to the Gozo and Comino Local Plan were announced. The changes involve a large site at Xewkija industrial estate which the Planning Authority is proposing to re-zone from its current use for “Agricultural products processing and market” to general industrial purposes as part of the Xewkija Enterprise Hub.

The site in question includes the old Gozo MMU Milk Plant.

The Chamber welcomed the fact that the parliamentary environment committee appears to be in favour of a proposal to safeguard the building.

It said this protection was especially important after the recent destruction of the administration block of the ex-Dowty factory in Mrieħel, which was also designed in the Modernist Style and which was demolished following approval by the Planning Authority.