153 same-sex civil unions since 2014 legislation

153 couples have made use of civil union legislation introduced two years ago. Photo: Shutterstock

A total of 120 same-sex couples have entered into a civil union since April 2014, Civil Liberties Minister Helena Dalli said this evening.

Dr Dalli told Godfrey Farrugia (PL) that another 15 couples had entered into a civil union overseas, with a further 18 couples marrying abroad and subsequently having their status registered in Malta.

Four couples have been approved to adopt a child and one of them has already done so, the minister said.

292 children under care order



Aġenzija Appoġġ is currently monitoring 292 children under care order, with eight of those being unaccompanied minor asylum seekers, Parliament heard this evening.

Family Minister Michael Farrugia told Etienne Grech (PL) that of the children monitored by Aġenzija Appoġġ, 100 are fostered, 14 are in specialised fostering, and 178 are in residential homes.



Dr Farrugia said that some 253 children have been subject to a care order for more than three years. 154 families in Malta and Gozo are fostering, he said.