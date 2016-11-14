In the Lord’s field

We, the Buhagiar family, forming part of the second Neocatechumenal community of the parish of Mosta, have been living in Tbilisi, Georgia, for the past 11 years.

We would like to express our appreciation to all the benefactors who showed their generosity and love for the mission through the Mission Fund.

We, as a family, have travelled here for the sole purpose of living among others, to bear witness and to encourage the Christian community by evangelising, catechising the Church sacraments and being witness to God`s love. We are very grateful to assist and witness this work of the Lord in his field.

We promise our daily prayers to all the numerous benefactors of the Mission Fund, deceased and alive.

