From what one hears and reads, the overwhelming majority of people are against high-rise and other mega building projects that will negatively impact the lives of the inhabitants of this already highly overcrowded country while destroying Malta’s character forever.

I suggest to the Gasans, Portellis, Tumases et al of this wretched island that they scrap their Babylonian aspirations and, instead, invest ‘their’ millions in projects which will benefit the whole nation such as a much-needed underground transport system. I’m sure they will still be making lots of money for years and years to come.

I would be the first to nominate them for some National Order of Merit award in which I humbly had a hand in designing way back in 1990.

Somehow I feel that they don’t give two hoots about it.