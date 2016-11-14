Babylonian aspirations
From what one hears and reads, the overwhelming majority of people are against high-rise and other mega building projects that will negatively impact the lives of the inhabitants of this already highly overcrowded country while destroying Malta’s character forever.
I suggest to the Gasans, Portellis, Tumases et al of this wretched island that they scrap their Babylonian aspirations and, instead, invest ‘their’ millions in projects which will benefit the whole nation such as a much-needed underground transport system. I’m sure they will still be making lots of money for years and years to come.
I would be the first to nominate them for some National Order of Merit award in which I humbly had a hand in designing way back in 1990.
Somehow I feel that they don’t give two hoots about it.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.