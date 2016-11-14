Nisevic resigns as Gzira coach

Branko Nisevic has resigned as coach of Premier League side Gzira United.

Discussions between Nisevic and club president Sharlon Pace over the team's performances in the first round of this season's Premier League led the two parties to agree to terminate their contract by mutual consent.

Gzira have handed the reins of the team to assistant coach Darren Abdilla who had guided them to promotion to the Premier League last season.

Nisevic was appointed coach of Gzira United in the close season after losing his job as Hibernians coach.