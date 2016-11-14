Lopetegui pleased as Spain ease to victory despite changes

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui was happy with the way players took their chances as a changed line-up comfortably beat Macedonia 4-0 in their Group G World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Missing three of their regular defenders Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba, as well as injured striker Diego Costa, the home side still eased to victory once Darko Velkovski’s own goal had broken the deadlock.

Vitolo doubled the advantage just past the hour before Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal scored his first international goal and Aritz Aduriz became his country’s oldest scorer at the age of 35 years and 275 days.

The Athletic Bilbao striker was 50 days older than the previous record holder Jose Maria Pena, who had set the mark in 1930 when scoring against Portugal.

Another landmark was reached with a 93rd home victory in a qualifying campaign (European or World Cup) setting a new all-time record having eclipsed the mark of Russia (including the Soviet Union).

“Things never go as planned but at the end we are happy with the three points earned, with a good result,” Lopetegui told a press conference.

“They were a good team with speed and so it was difficult to control the game.

“What is essential is to have the attitude of those who came in.

“They have talent, personality and ambition and they have the time to seize their chance and whenever one door closes another opens. The most important thing is the team.”

England friendly

Spain, with an injury doubt over Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, now head to Wembley to face England in a friendly tomorrow.

“Now we face a very nice game, boasting a wonderful setting against a very great team,” added the Spain boss.

“We will go with the idea of competing well and we will try to win the game.”