Italy showing progress after emphatic win, says Ventura

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura believes his young side showed their progress with a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in Vaduz which keeps the pressure on Group G leaders Spain.

Ventura, who took over from Antonio Conte following Euro 2016, opted for a new-look 4-2-4 formation at the Rheinpark Stadion.

Paris St Germain playmaker Marco Verratti was alongside Daniele De Rossi in the centre of midfield, while Antonio Candreva and Giacomo Bonaventura provided the width.

It proved a bold move as the Azzurri, behind the Spaniards on goal difference, were ruthless and swept Liechtenstein aside in the first half with Andrea Belotti scoring twice.

Ventura told Rai Sport: “This is the proof that we are taking steps forward.

“We were very good today and I would’ve definitely signed for a win like this before the game.

“We are working hard and we are always trying to improve our quality and quantity levels.

“Now we have to face Germany next in a friendly game. I and all of us work for the Italian federation, we are hoping that we have a very bright future ahead of us.”

Torino frontman Belotti fired Italy ahead on 11 minutes with a close-range finish from a corner before then turning provider for Ciro Immobile to quickly add another.

Candreva swept in a third and Belotti netted a well-taken fourth just before half-time.

However, Liechtenstein held out during the second half as Italy failed to make the most of several more chances.

Spain were also 4-0 winners as they dispatched Macedonia in Granada.

Ventura believes his team can take great confidence from getting the job done in Vaduz before the break in the international fixtures.

“I am only concentrated on our results and it was important to win this game,” the Italy coach said. “We had a great first half as we scored four goals and missed a few other clear-cut chances. I am very satisfied, we were still attacking in the 94th minute of play.”