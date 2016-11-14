The Antidisestablishmentarianism of it

I never thought I'd use that word, particularly in a headline, but hey, we're living in the Post-Fact World, the one in which words have lost their meaning, so there you go, it's up there for you to admire.

If you want to know what it means, look it up, it's something to do with opposing the revocation of some aspects of religion from within the set of rules that governed the United Kingdom. Or maybe not, I don't give much of a monkey's, I'm just using it to introduce a discourse about the nature of "the Establishment".

Quite clearly worried about the train of thought adopted by the Great Unwashed in voting for Brexit and that Trump person, Premier Muscat has been at pains of late to distance himself and his party from "the Establishment". If the electorate is voting for a change, blindly, then Premier Muscat wants to dodge that bullet, desperately, lest it pinks him between his furrowed brows.

The thing is, Premier Muscat seems to forget that, at least from a microcosmic point of view (the microcosm being us), the move rejecting "the Establishment" took place here back in 2013, when the electorate took him and his meritocratic transparent form of squeaky clean governance gush of words at face value and handed him a resounding victory.

Since then, the dear chap has taken to the role of Head Honcho, presiding over the disposition of the country and its assets and particulars as to the manner born. He and his inner circle, they whose names we need not mention (premier amongst whom Konrad No-Longer-but-Still Minister Mizzi and Keith K. Schembri, proud wearers of Panama Hats both) are the cat's whiskers and bee's knees.

Let's take a peek at the edifice of governance that Premier Muscat keeps telling us is not "the Establishment", shall we?

Classically, "the Establishment", in its Anglo-Saxon sense, was something of a conglomeration of the Big Beasts of State, the senior politicians, the top civil servants and clergy and a sprinkling of judges and top cops and generals. And of course, you have to remember to include the captains of industry, the bloated plutocrats, Alfred Sant's "friends of friends", if you recall his immortal phrase.

This is not fully the case here, of course, what with the clergy being irrelevant except to those obsessed with worrying about what the Church thinks, and the judiciary being proud of their independence (I hope).

But insofar as concerns the other components, if you think about it, they all fall squarely into line behind Premier Muscat, constituting an excellent marching band to accompany him in his progress to greater glory.

Does the dear fellow really think anyone doesn't perceive him as being best of best buddies with the big wheels (within wheels?) of the business world? Does anyone out there not see Premier Muscat as being - as a Prime Minister should be, after all - at the very centre of the web of governance, ruling over us all? Is he not the Special One, to whose will the Civil Service and the other components of state bow, without question?

Premier Muscat, you are the Establishment, stop trying to play us for a ship of fools, unless you want to become as ridiculous as Peppone in the Little Valley of the Po, screaming for the Mayor to be defrocked, forgetting that he was the Mayor.