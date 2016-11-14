Tribute concert to mark David Bowie's 70th birthday

Bowie died last January.

A tribute concert to mark what would have been DavidBowie's 70th birthday has been announced - featuring the late star's band members and friend Gary Oldman.

Celebrating David Bowie will take place in Bowie's birthplace, Brixton, at the O2 Academy.

Musicians who have worked with the singer over the years and Bowie's friends will join the concert.

The London gig is one of a series of global events taking place in aid of local charities.

The concert, on what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday on January 8, is being held in aid of the charity Children and the Arts.

It comes after Bowie's touring band performed with Lorde to cover Life On Mars in tribute to the star at the Brits, while Oldman paid an emotional tribute to his late friend.

Bowie died of cancer, at the age of 69, in January, just days after releasing his last album.