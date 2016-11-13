Advert
Sunday, November 13, 2016, 08:19

Sting reopens Bataclan one year after Paris attacks

Rock star Sting headlined a concert in Paris' Bataclan music hall last night to mark the venue's reopening a year after three Islamist militants gunned down 90 revelers during France's bloodiest terror attack.

Sting, who headed up the hit pop band The Police before a long solo career, opened the performance with a minute's silence, telling the crowd: "we will not forget them."

On Nov. 13, 2015, the automatic rifle-wielding gunmen burst through the music hall's main entrance before spraying bullets into the crowd as the Californian rock band the Eagles of Death Metal played.

During a more than two-hour long assault, the attackers executed some victims and took others hostage. The Bataclan attack ended after one militant was shot dead and the two others killed themselves by detonating explosive vests.

In coordinated strikes that night, gunmen and suicide bombers had already attacked a soccer stadium and several cafes in Paris. In all, the Islamic State militants killed 130 people.

Proceeds from Saturday's Bataclan gig will go to two charities helping survivors of the Paris attacks.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. UK sniper takes out drug trafficker's...

  2. Increasing number of MPs indicating...

  3. Trump names 3 of his children to...

  4. Lego pulls advertising from Daily Mail...

  5. Trump says he's considering keeping...

  6. EU agrees to extend border controls...

  7. Watch: Anti-Trump protesters take to the...

  8. Ex-US ambassador to Moscow banned from...

  9. Hungary PM says will not resubmit law...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed