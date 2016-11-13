Sting reopens Bataclan one year after Paris attacks

Rock star Sting headlined a concert in Paris' Bataclan music hall last night to mark the venue's reopening a year after three Islamist militants gunned down 90 revelers during France's bloodiest terror attack.

Sting, who headed up the hit pop band The Police before a long solo career, opened the performance with a minute's silence, telling the crowd: "we will not forget them."

On Nov. 13, 2015, the automatic rifle-wielding gunmen burst through the music hall's main entrance before spraying bullets into the crowd as the Californian rock band the Eagles of Death Metal played.

During a more than two-hour long assault, the attackers executed some victims and took others hostage. The Bataclan attack ended after one militant was shot dead and the two others killed themselves by detonating explosive vests.

In coordinated strikes that night, gunmen and suicide bombers had already attacked a soccer stadium and several cafes in Paris. In all, the Islamic State militants killed 130 people.

Proceeds from Saturday's Bataclan gig will go to two charities helping survivors of the Paris attacks.