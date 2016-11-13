Plaques unveiled to mark Paris attack sites, one year on

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

French government officials and victims of the Paris attacks gathered today at the Stade de France national stadium for a commemorative ceremony to mark the one year anniversary.

A plaque in memory of the only person killed at the scene, Manuel Dias, was unveiled by President Francois Hollande and Saint-Denis Mayor Didier Paillard.

At 10.57pm on November 13, 2015, two explosions were heard near the Stade de France where a France-Germany friendly football match was being played, with Hollande among the spectators.

Dias was the first of the 130 people to die in the attacks on bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall.

Hollande is unveiling plaques at each of the locations to mark the anniversary.