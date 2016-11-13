President’s Fun Run a big success
A record number of people attended the President’s Solidarity Fun Run in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, together with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, joined thousands of participants who left from the University of Malta. Opposition leader Simon Busuttil joined another group that left from Rabat, while the President’s husband, Edgar Preca, left with walkers from Santa Venera. Another group walked from Paola. Mark Cutajar, chairman of the organising committee and chief executive of SportMalta, thanked all those who attended and helped make the event a big success. Economy Minister Chris Cardona presented a €15,000 donation from the Good Causes Fund to the foundation.
